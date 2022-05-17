Queen attends Platinum Jubilee equestrian extravaganza

LONDON – The Queen has attended the final night of an equestrian extravaganza show to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

The 96-year-old was met with a standing ovation as she arrived in the castle arena at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Celebrities including Tom Cruise, Helen Mirren and Katherine Jenkins appeared in the open air celebration.

It has been running since Thursday night and is the beginning of celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70-year-reign.

The crowd cheered as the smiling Queen arrived and made her way to the royal box, accompanied by the Earl and Countess of Wessex. She has mobility problems and has had to cancel a number of recent public appearances.

The Queen was spotted on Friday at the horse show, where one of her own horses was announced as a supreme champion.

On Tuesday, she missed the annual reading of the Queen’s Speech for the first time since 1963. The show, called A Gallop Through History, featured more than 500 horses and 1,000 performers.

Billed as a “personal tribute to our monarchy”, the production takes the audience through more than five centuries of history. It features international and national military, equestrian and dance displays. Tom Cruise announced the performance of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery as “one of the most enthralling, thrilling, heart-in-mouth displays”.

The Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force’s steel drum troupe performed a rhythmic version of Abba’s Dancing Queen – which the Queen appeared to enjoy. She was also seen clapping during a traditional display from the Royal Cavalry Oman, a show of horsemanship that saw horses lying down on command.

In the meanwhile, Prince Charles heads to Canada this week to represent head of state Queen Elizabeth II, with more attention than ever on his future role due to his mother’s age and failing health.

Increasingly, every movement of the heir to the throne is attracting greater scrutiny, as the 96-year-old monarch’s record-breaking 70-year reign draws to a close. Last week, Charles, 73, was a last-minute stand-in for the queen at the state opening of the UK parliament, in the clearest sign that his long wait to become king is approaching its end. His appearance and the queen’s absence from the ceremony for the first time in nearly 60 years have prompted a noticeable shift in public opinion towards her position. A YouGov survey for Times Radio conducted this week suggested that 34 percent of people now believe she should retire, instead of remaining queen for life, up from 25 percent last month.

Just under half (49 percent) said she should remain queen, down 10 points from last month. At the same time, Charles’s stock has risen: 36 percent believe he will make a good king, up four points from last month, the survey of 1,990 people found. His visit to Canada comes as part of a series by senior royals to some of the 14 Commonwealth countries outside the UK where the queen is also head of state. But the visits, which have included Platinum Jubilee celebrations, have not gone entirely to plan, particularly in the Caribbean.