Raaniya shines on second day of 19th Westbury National Tennis

LAHORE – Raaniya Jamali, who is playing her first ever national tournament, registered two back-to-back victories in the Girls U-18 and Girls U-14 singles first round matches of the 19th Westbury National Tennis Championship at Modern Club Karachi.

Raaniya was in sublime form and displayed high-quality tennis skills and techniques to first overcome Wania Bhagat by 6-2, 6-3 in the Girls U-18 singles and then she continued her good show in the Girls U-14 singles, where she defeated Eshal Zain by 4-2, 3-5, 4-1. These brilliant back-to-back victories helped her emerge as player of the day, whose performances were highly lauded by the spectators present on the occasion.

In the boys U-14 singles first round, Samer Zaman beat Hazik Areejo 4-0, 4-0 while Faiz Ilyas beat Nibras Malik 4-1, 4-0. In the U-8 singles first round, Maier Anas beat Adam Shamsi 7-10, 10-6, 10-8, Azan Imran beat Ahmed Bari 10-3, 10-7 and Muhammad Shaheer got walk over against Kaviashri Sodha.

In the men’s doubles first round, Shamel Tajamul/Ali Mansoor Zaidi beat Salman Ahmed/Amir Mumtaz 8-1, Shoaib Anis/Sher Amed beat Ahsan Zawar/Asif Chandio 8-2, Eibad Sarwar/Muhammad Ali beat Razi Khan/Saad Ahmed 8-0 and Muhammad Asif/Muhammad Tahir got walk over against Asad Ali/Salman Jilani. In the 35 plus singles first round, SherBaz Malik beat Saad Mehmood 8-0 and Muhammad Asif beat Sheikh Adeel Imtiaz 8-6.