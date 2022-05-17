Recycling has become the need of time in this era. We can observe the flood of inflation in the world and the developing countries are suffering a lot because of it. They can’t afford the pressure of imports. The best way to reduce the pressure is to recycle. Products should be used again and again in different forms for distinct purposes. The typical things that can be recycled include iron, steel scrap, aluminium cans, glass bottles, paper, wood and plastics.

The use of non-renewable resources has been increasing for the last few years. They will deplete soon because of continuous consumption. So, recycling will provide the raw materials that prove as substitutes for natural products like coal, petrology and natural gas.

FATIMA JAMIL,

Islamabad.