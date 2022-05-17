Our Staff Reporter

Relief package in final stage

LAHORE   –   Deputy Secretary Information PML-N Punjab Imran Goraya has said that work has been started on a comprehensive programme under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif to reduce the prices of essential commodities. In a statement, he said that preparation of a package to reduce dearness and provide maximum relief to the people was in the final stages.

Imran Goraya said that Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif had directed the administration to take strict action against stockpiling of essential commodities, especially flour and sugar.

He said the Chief Minister had given a special task to the administration and members of the Assembly to reduce the dearness under which the prices and quality of essential commodities are being checked in the markets and bazaars. In addition, he said, District Price Control Committees have been activated. An action plan to reduce the prices of flour, sugar, chicken and other essential commodities is being finalized.

He said the CM himself was visiting the districts while the Chief Secretary, Divisional and District Administration had also been directed to go to the field and provide maximum relief to the people.

