Road safety seminar held at IBA Sukkur

SUKKUR – National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Sukkur organised a “Road Safety Seminar” under supervision of Sector Commandant Motorway police N5 SP Zahid Nadir Waryah at IBA Auditorium Sukkur, said a release here on Monday. The aim of seminar was to make professors, students and non-teaching staff aware of possible road accidents and traffic rules through timely precautions.

According to details on specific guidance of IG Motorway Khalid Mehmood, Additional IG Inkasar Khan, DIG South Zone Shahid Javed, SP Road Sukkur sector Zahid Nazir Waryah supervised road safety seminar which was held IBA University Sukkur Auditorium Hall in which university professors, social activist and students and non-teaching staff officers participated.