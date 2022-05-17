Rupee plunges to Rs195 in open market

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of Pak rupee weakened by Rs 1.66 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs194.18 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 192.52.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs193 and Rs 195 respectively. The price of Euro appreciated by one paisa and closed at Rs 200.45 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 200.44. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs 1.50, whereas an increase of Rs 1.49 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 237.48 as compared to its last closing of Rs 235.34. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 44 paisas to close at Rs 52.86 and Rs51.76 respectively.