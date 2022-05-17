Staff Reporter

Salik Hussain visits Board of Investment

ISLAMABAD – Chaudhry Salik Hussain has visited Board of Investment after assuming charge as the Federal Minister for Board of Investment. The minister was given a warm welcome by Secretary BOI Ms Fareena Mazhar and other senior officers of the Board of Investment. He was given a detailed briefing regarding working of BOI and was also sensitized about the initiatives taken by BOI to facilitate and encourage investment in Pakistan. Hussain was appreciative of the efforts being put in by BOI to help Pakistan prosper economically and assured of maximum support from his side to resolve investors’ issues and boost investor confidence in Pakistan.

 

