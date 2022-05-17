Sanctity of assembly was violated: Pervaiz Elahi

The Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday along with highlighting the prestige of the National Assembly said that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz were behind the attempt to violate the sanctity of the Assembly that upheld the most prominent command of the religion, as its the embodiment where the finality of the Prophet was guarded.

During the meeting with the assembly officers, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the sanctity of the constitution and law of the assembly was violated for the first time. The faces responsible for the outrageous action have been exposed to the nation. This severely affected the supremacy of Parliament, he said.

He further emphasized the need for punishing those involved in the violation.

He said that innocent assembly employees are being targeted without any reason. They are being harassed on false charges of theft and robbery.

Inshallah, we will punish those who violated the sanctity of the assembly, he added.

Members of Punjab Assembly, Raja Basharat, Sibtain Khan, Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Secretary Coordination Inayat ullah Lak, Chaudhry Amir Habib, Ali Imran Rizvi, Director Security Major (Retd) Faisal Hussain, Chief Reporter Mehr Umar Draz, Senior Reporter Mubashir Hussain, Mukhtar Joya and other officers were also present.