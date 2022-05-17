SC verdict ends Shehbaz, Hamza govt: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader and former Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday while reacting to the Supreme Court verdict on the presidential reference said that after today’s the SC decision Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz have lost their majority and their governments have practically ended.

Talking to the presser, Fawad Chaudhry said that these people will also face lifetime disqualification adding that Shehbaz Sharif has 173 votes, and 3 people have split from PML-N and after the decision, the votes of the deviant members will not be counted.

He further said that the real victory belongs to the millions of people who supported Imran Khan and the opinion of the Supreme Court is a decision.

Fawad further said, “I request the President that now no one has a majority in the Assembly and Assembly should be dissolved and new elections should be held.”

Today’s decision means that Pakistan is moving towards elections, he added.