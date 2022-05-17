News Desk

SC verdict ends Shehbaz, Hamza govt: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader and former Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday while reacting to the Supreme Court verdict on the presidential reference said that after today’s the SC decision Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz have lost their majority and their governments have practically ended.

Talking to the presser, Fawad Chaudhry said that these people will also face lifetime disqualification adding that Shehbaz Sharif has 173 votes, and 3 people have split from PML-N and after the decision, the votes of the deviant members will not be counted.

He further said that the real victory belongs to the millions of people who supported Imran Khan and the opinion of the Supreme Court is a decision.

Fawad further said, “I request the President that now no one has a majority in the Assembly and Assembly should be dissolved and new elections should be held.”

Today’s decision means that Pakistan is moving towards elections, he added.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Hina Khar invites Buddhist tourists to visit Pakistan’s Gandhara sites

National

Govt to complete its constitutional term: sources

National

Commander Quetta Corps visits Cholera affected areas in Pir Koh, Dera Bugti

National

Imran Khan urges SC to hear cases against Sharif family on daily bases

National

Economy will collapse without raising petroleum prices, says Maryam Nawaz

National

Sanctity of assembly was violated: Pervaiz Elahi

National

Asad Umar congratulates nation on SC verdict

National

Elections to take place after reforms: Fazl

National

KP govt announces withdrawal from Benazir Income Support Programme

National

PTI refutes claims of receiving ‘illicit funding’

1 of 8,185

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More