Staff Reporter

Section 144 imposed at exam premises in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH – Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Rasheed Ahmed Zardari on the request of Registrar Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad, has imposed Section 144 within the limits of the examination centre.   The annual examinations for the year 2021 are being conducted in district Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehroferoze in AD, BA, B.Sc, B.Com Part-1 and 2 and MA and M.Com (previous and final).  According to notification, restrictions have been imposed on functioning of Photostat machines, entry of any non-concern person in the premises of examination centre in order to avert any untoward incident.

 

