Senator calls for action against cutting of trees

ISLAMABAD – Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Monday revealed that hundreds of valuable trees located within the limits of Radio Pakistan, Rawalpindi have been sold at extremely low prices, and demanded strict action against the violators.

In a letter written to Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Faisal Javed, the PML-N lawmaker contested that this was a serious matter which should be included in agenda of the next meeting to be discussed in the Committee. Senator Irfan Siddiqui further disclosed that when the Director General of Radio Pakistan was approached over the matter, he said that the trees were auctioned due to financial crisis faced by the organisation.

Moreover, Senator Irfan said those responsible should be identified and punitive measures should be taken against them.