Muhammad Asad Chaudhry

Several BS-21 officers appointed as additional secretaries

ISLAMABAD   –   The federal government led by PML-N while dealing with ‘civilian bureaucracy’ has been once again placing junior officers on the higher posts.

According to the notifications issued by the Establishment Division since formation of the coalition government, several officers of BS-21 have been appointed as additional secretaries and have been gave the charge of the federal secretary, a post of BS-22.

As for instance Dr Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service is posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge), Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.

Mohsin Mushtaq, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service was posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge) of the Information Technology and Telecommunication Division.

The federal government has also appointed a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service Ahmad Hanif Orakzai as Additional Secretary (Incharge) of the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination Division.

Meanwhile, the government has also removed a BS-22 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan Sanaullah Abbasi and posted a Grade-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan Muhammad Tahir Rai in his place.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Gwader

Training workshop for investigation officials of ACE starts

Gwader

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

Gwader

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Gwader

‘Relief activities in full swing in cholera affected area’

International

Finland and Sweden will submit their NATO application today

International

US announces easing visa, family remittance restrictions for Cuba

International

North Korean military ramps up Covid response as outbreak grows

International

Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Mariupol steelworks

Entertainment

Elizabeth line: Queen makes surprise visit to Paddington Station

Entertainment

Egypt composer’s star rises with ‘Moon Knight’ fame

1 of 10,136

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More