Several BS-21 officers appointed as additional secretaries

ISLAMABAD – The federal government led by PML-N while dealing with ‘civilian bureaucracy’ has been once again placing junior officers on the higher posts.

According to the notifications issued by the Establishment Division since formation of the coalition government, several officers of BS-21 have been appointed as additional secretaries and have been gave the charge of the federal secretary, a post of BS-22.

As for instance Dr Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service is posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge), Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.

Mohsin Mushtaq, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service was posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge) of the Information Technology and Telecommunication Division.

The federal government has also appointed a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service Ahmad Hanif Orakzai as Additional Secretary (Incharge) of the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination Division.

Meanwhile, the government has also removed a BS-22 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan Sanaullah Abbasi and posted a Grade-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan Muhammad Tahir Rai in his place.