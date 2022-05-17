ISLAMABAD/LAHORE – Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif and Abdul Joshi continued shining in the mountaineering world as on Sunday they made the nation proud once again by ascending peaks Lhotse and Everest, respectively.

“Shehroze has summitted the world’s 4th highest peak Lhotse (8516m) at 6:05 am PST,” Karrar Haidri, Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said in a message. He congratulated the nation on Shehroze’s’ feat, pointing out that the 20-year-old climber had already made history when on May 5, he summitted Kanchenjunga (8586m) to inscribe his name in the record books.

“He is the youngest mountaineer in the world as well as the first Pakistani to summit Kanchenjunga. He is the youngest mountaineer in the world to summit three highest peaks of the world [Mount Everest 8849m, K2 8611m and Kanchenjunga. Now he has raised the green flag at Everest,” he added.

In another messaged about climber Abdul Joshi’s accomplishment, Haidri said that he had also summited the Everest. According to Haidri Joshi, who belongs to Shimshal Valley of Hunza in Gilgit-Baltistan, was part of a 13-member Everest expedition team, led by Nepalese mountaineer Mingma Gyalje Sherpa (Mingma G) of Imagine Nepal. He has summitted the world’s highest mount.

Abdul Joshi is the first Pakistani to summit Annapurna, the tenth highest mountain in the world at 8,091m, in 2021. He also led a 12-member Pakistani team to the first-ever summit of Passu cones. Mount Everest is Earth’s highest mountain above sea level, located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas. The China–Nepal border runs across its summit point. Its elevation of 8,848.86 m was most recently [in 2020] established by the Chinese and Nepali authorities.

Meanwhile, DG Sports Punjab Javed Chohan has congratulated Pakistani climbers Abdul Joshi and Shehroz Kashif on climbing world’s highest peak Mount Everest and 8516m high peak Lhotse respectively. In his greeting message on Monday, DG Sports Punjab said that Abdul Joshi has done a great job by climbing the world’s highest peak, 8848.86m Mount Everest. “Abdul Joshi also had the honour of being the eighth Pakistani to climb Mount Everest”.

Chohan also congratulated Shehroz Kashif for climbing the peak of Lhotse and said that Shehroz, who already has climbed the three highest peaks of the world, has raised the Pakistan flag once more with his fresh feat. “Shehroz, who is Sports Board Punjab’s Youth Ambassador, has created history by climbing Lhotse peak,” he added.

The DG SBP lauded the hard work and passion of young climbers saying that the whole nation is proud of its heroes. He also expressed his best wishes for climber Sarbaz Khan to climb world’s 3rd highest 8586m Kanchenjunga peak in Nepal.