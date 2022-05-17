Sindh to control dog bite cases on scientific basis, says Nasir Shah

KARACHI – Sindh Local Government (LG) Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said on Monday that the scope to control dog bite cases in Sindh will be expanded.

“This is a big problem which needs to be solved in all cases. There is no shortage of dog bite vaccination in Sindh. Under the programme, 50 percent vaccination of dogs has been targeted. The attempt to stop the local bodies elections is unfortunate but the polls would be held on time,” the minister expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of Rabies Control Programme organised by Sindh Rabies Control Programme as a special guest at a local hotel here.

Secretary Local Government Najam Shah, Project Director Syed Afzal Zaidi, Dr Abdul Bari, Dr Naseem Salahuddin and others were also present on the occasion. LG Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that it is the responsibility of the government to control dog bite cases and we have to take this work forward.

“Wherever dog bites occur, accusations are leveled at the government, which is a local issue,” he added. He said that in one or two districts work has been seen more in terms of curbing dog bite cases, adding that there are more than one million stray dogs in Karachi.

“Now we have to look at all these things on a scientific basis for which an application is also being made so that all the things can be checked in time and a complaint be lodged immediately,” he added.

Rs120m have been released for dog vaccine out of which Rs15m are spent so far

Nasir Hussain Shah said that although this is a difficult task and it will be criticised but we have to fulfill our responsibilities, Sindh is the first province where this programme started and hopefully other provinces will follow this.

He said that Rs120 million have been released for dog vaccine out of which Rs15 million are spent so far but it is wrong to give the impression that vaccine is not available. “Whatever resources are available will be spent on this work and this problem will be solved throughout the province,” he said. The LG minister said that in the light of global experiments, the breeding of dogs needs to be controlled on a scientific basis. He said that three centres have been set up, where dog’s reproductive system is paralysed and anti-rabies injections are given.

“Trained persons are sent to the respective areas for this work and proper care of the animal is taken care of,” he added. Nasir Hussain Shah said that the presence of dogs will be confirmed through web and this process of vaccination will be done every year and it has to be repeated again and again.