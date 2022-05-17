Speedo Buses to run from Bahawalpur to Lodhran from tomorrow

Bahawalpur – As per directive of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, Speedo Bus Service from Bahawalpur to Lodhran will start from May 18 (tomorrow).

A meeting was held in this regard which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia to review arrangements. Secretary Regional Transport Authority Farooq Qamar, Muhammad Imran Jamil, Daewoo Bus Service and other bus service managers were present. It was told in the meeting that 12 buses of Speedo Bus Service would run from Bahawalpur city to Lodhran and from Lodhran to Bahawalpur. All arrangements in this regard have been completed.

Addl D&SJ visits Central Jail Bahawalpur

Additional District and Sessions Judge Bahawalpur Rana Ashfaq Ahmed along with Civil Judge Bahawalpur Rai Raza Sher Muhammad paid a fortnight visit to Central Jail Bahawalpur in the light of orders of the Hon’ble Lahore High Court Lahore. On arrival of the judges, a well-armed contingent of Central Jail Bahawalpur Police presented salute. The judges inspected the PCO, Prison Women’s Ward, Prison Hospital, Kitchen Prisoners and various barracks. Additional District and Sessions Judge Bahawalpur, on the occasion, ordered to release 03 persons from Bahawalpur district jail involved in petty crimes on personal bail. During the visit, Superintendent Jail Shahram Tauqeer Khan and Deputy Superintendent Executive Asad Tariq were also present.