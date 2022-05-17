Staff Reporter

SSC part-I, II exams to commence from today

KARACHI – The annual examinations of the SSC part-I and II, 2022 are going to start from today (May 17) in the metropolis like other parts of the province. According to the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK), a total of 448 examination centres had been established in the city, out of which 253 centres had been set up for boy and 195 examination centres for girl students in 163 government schools and 285 private schools.  In all around 365,000 boy and girl students would sit for Science and General groups, Regular and Private exams. At the examination centres Section 144 had been imposed. K-Electric had also been asked to not carry out load-shedding of electricity during the examination timings as the students could easily take their examinations.

 

 

