Our Staff Reporter

SU decides 75pc attendance mandatory for exam appearance

HYDERABAD – The Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Sindh Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro on Monday chaired a meeting of the Deans Committee and decided that 75 percent attendance mandatory for the students to appear in the semester examination.

However, the concession would also be extended to students having 30 percent attendance, who can also apply to sit in semester exam.  Examinations are scheduled from May 23.       According to the participants, the decision would not apply to students of the Institute of Law and the Faculty of Pharmacy, “as these departments have their own set standards for attendance”. The meeting also decided that courses which were not to be completed by May 23, their semester duration to be extended till 7th of June.

 

 

The said relaxation would apply for evening and morning programmes as exams would then be taken after the summer break, in August.

 

