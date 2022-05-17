Trainees receive certificate after completion training under PM’s Hunarmand Programme

HYDERABAD – The Pro-Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University sub-campus Umerkot Dr Jan Mohammad Marri said that development in any scientific field or in other discipline has become impossible without computer and information technology. ”Therefore, if youth are trained in computer applications along with professional degrees, they can give better results in the practical field,” he stated this on Monday while addressing at a ceremony organised to distribute certificates to trainees who completed training in “Computer Application and Office Automation” under PM’s Hunarmand Pakistan Programme. The training was arranged under National Vocational and Technical Training Commission’s (NAVTTC) patronage at sub-campus Umerkot. The Pro-Vice Chancellor said that the youth of Thar were highly talented and achieved outstanding results in Engineering, Medical, and Mathematics all over the country. This training will help them a lot in the practical field, he added.