Staff Reporter

Trainees receive certificate after completion training under PM’s Hunarmand Programme

HYDERABAD – The Pro-Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University sub-campus Umerkot Dr Jan Mohammad Marri said that development in any scientific field or in other discipline has become impossible without computer and information technology. ”Therefore, if youth are trained in computer applications along with professional degrees, they can give better results in the practical field,” he stated this on Monday while addressing at a ceremony organised to distribute certificates to trainees who completed training in “Computer Application and Office Automation” under PM’s Hunarmand Pakistan Programme. The training was arranged under National Vocational and Technical Training Commission’s (NAVTTC) patronage at sub-campus Umerkot. The Pro-Vice Chancellor said that the youth of Thar were highly talented and achieved outstanding results in Engineering, Medical, and Mathematics all over the country.   This training will help them a lot in the practical field, he added.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Gwader

20m people suffering from high blood pressure in country: Dr Rubaba

Gwader

PFUJ President opens Gold Medal Award named after Nisar Usmani

Gwader

Training workshop for investigation officials of ACE starts

Gwader

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

Gwader

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Gwader

‘Relief activities in full swing in cholera affected area’

International

Finland and Sweden will submit their NATO application today

International

US announces easing visa, family remittance restrictions for Cuba

International

North Korean military ramps up Covid response as outbreak grows

International

Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Mariupol steelworks

1 of 942

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More