Staff Reporter

Two accused arrested in MPA’s father murder case

LAHORE   –   Police Pakpattan made a significant progress in the investigation of murder of Rana Ahmed Ali, the father of Member Provincial Assembly Mian Naveed Ali, and arrested two main accused. The accused were identified as Maqbool Ahmed and Liaqat Ali. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan had taken notice of the incident which took place a few days ago. DPO Pakpattan Naseebullah Khan said in the preliminary investigation, the accused, Maqbool Ahmad, had confessed the planning and murder as well. The DPO Pakpattan said special teams had been mobilized for the arrest of the other accused who would also be arrested soon.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Gwader

20m people suffering from high blood pressure in country: Dr Rubaba

Gwader

PFUJ President opens Gold Medal Award named after Nisar Usmani

Gwader

Training workshop for investigation officials of ACE starts

Gwader

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

Gwader

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Gwader

‘Relief activities in full swing in cholera affected area’

International

Finland and Sweden will submit their NATO application today

International

US announces easing visa, family remittance restrictions for Cuba

International

North Korean military ramps up Covid response as outbreak grows

International

Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Mariupol steelworks

1 of 8,668

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More