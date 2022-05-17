UK Asian Film Festival: ‘Javed Iqbal’ wins Best Actor, Director Award

A Pakistani film, ‘Javed Iqbal’ the untold story of a Serial Killer, has won two awards at the UK Asian Film Festival despite being banned in Pakistan.

According to the details, Yasir Hussain, who portrayed the role of famous Pakistani serial killer, Javed Iqbal, has bagged the Best Actor award for his performance, while the writer and director of the crime thriller Abu Aleeha received award for the Best Director.

In his winning speech, Yasir Hussain talked about the importance of mental health. “It is now high time that we should talk about mental health and these kind of scripts.” said the actor, while thanking the UK Asian Film Festival for choosing the film as the opening of the festival.

“Congratulations Pakistan as Javed Iqbal has won two awards at the UK Asian Film Festival.” Hussain wrote on Instagram. “One for me as the (best actor) and one for my director @abualeeha – (best director).” he added while sharing a one second clip of himself holding the awards.

Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer is based on the life of notorious Pakistani serial killer, Javed Iqbal, who kidnapped, sexually abused, and killed more than 100 children in Lahore during the 1990s. The film is going to be premiered at the festival after being banned from airing in Pakistan.

The film stars Yasir Hussain in the lead role as Javed Iqbal alongside Ayesha Omer, who portrays the role of a police officer.