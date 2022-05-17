‘Unprecedented’ power cuts in Rawalpindi forcing public to plan protests

Rawalpindi – Excessive load shedding in different localities of Rawalpindi is now forcing the consumers to make plans to stage protest demonstrations against Wapda authorities in coming days. In some remote areas/villages, there is no electricity for last 30 hours, doubling the miseries of public.

Unannounced load shedding has also triggered severe water shortage. The areas facing intense/unannounced power outage are including Mumtaz Market, Adiala Road, Mubarak Lane, Khuwaja Corporation, Nadir Street, Rah E Aman, Rah E Sakoon, Askari 7, Defence Road, Dewal Road, Lalazar, Tulsa, Dheri Hassanabad, Lal Kurti, Tahlmohri, Dhoke Juma, Bakra Mandi, Chungi Number 22, Tench Bhata, Dhoke Syedan, Misrial Road, Pirwadhai, IJP Road, Bangash Colony, Shah Khalid, Fauji Colony, Commercial Market, Double Road, Shamasabad, Faizabad, Dhoke Kala Khan, Sadiqabad, Shakrial, Muslim Town, Rawal Road, Katcheri, Morgah, Gulshanabad, Shahpur, Kalyal, Dhamial, Hayyal, Chakri Road, Rawat, Sagri, Kallar Syedan, Gujar Khan and suburbs.

Talking to the Nation on Monday, Amir Shehzad, a resident of Mumtaz Market, said they were suffering electricity outages in sweltering heat. He said they were spending restless days and nights with severe water shortage. He said his sons could not go to school due to spending sleepless nights.

Anaya Khan, a house wife in Shahpur, said power outages were creating severe troubles for kids and patients. She urged the authorities concerned to look into the matter.

“Wapda has suspended the electricity supply around Adiala Jail and in Sagari Village of Rawat for last 28 to 30 hours,” said Asif Shah, Tauqeer Khan, Asim Zia and Shahbaz Asif. They said they had made several phone calls to Wapda offices to lodge complaints against unannounced load shedding but the linemen are not attending calls. “We are planning to hold big protests if Wapda fails to restore supply of electricity,” they warned.

Many other residents said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had promised for zero load shedding but he failed in proving his words.

They urged the government to end load shedding in present scorching heat or else they would stage protest demonstrations against the Wapda and government authorities.

Meanwhile, residents of Sagri said that they are suffering a lot due to almost 23 hours long power outage. They said they had lodged several complaints with Wapda, but in vain.