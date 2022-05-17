Wasa places 11 drinking water tanks in city

FAISALABAD – The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has placed 11 drinking water tanks in different areas of the city in hot weather. On the directions of Managing Director Jabbar Anwar, the tanks have been placed in General Bus Stand, Clock Tower Chowk, Karkhana Bazaar, Gulifshan Colony, Dogar Basti, Peoples Colony No 1, D-Type Colony, Allama Iqbal Colony, Batala Colony, Fawara Chowk, Nazimabad, Fatehabad and Chamrra Mandi.

The drinking water would be available in tanks round-the-clock, said the sources.