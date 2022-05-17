Our Staff Reporter

Woman dies, 11 injured in Karachi bomb blast

KARACHI   –   A woman died and over a dozen people were injured in a bomb blast near Iqbal Market, police said on Monday. All the injured were shifted to trauma centre civil hospital.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the blast near Bolton Market Karachi and said that enemies of people’s lives and property will be dealt with iron hands.

According to Karachi Police’s media cell, an improvised explosive device (IED) was responsible for the blast. It said that Assistant Sub-inspector Badaruddin was among the injured, adding that he was out of danger.

The police also said that one police pick up and a few other vehicles are damaged in the incident. Crime scene unit has secured the place of incident. BD (bomb disposal) team is working to establish the nature of explosion. In a statement, PM expressed condolences with the family of the deceased woman and 12 injured persons and directed Chief Minister Sindh to provide best medical facilities to the injured.  The prime minister directed to arrest elements involved in the incident immediately. He assured the Sindh government that the federal government would extend full support.

He said that all the provinces should improve the security arrangements to ensure protection of lives and property of the people. The prime minister also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah while taking the notice of the blast has sought report from the Inspector General Police Sindh.

