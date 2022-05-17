Workshop for newly-elected tehsil chairmen held

timergara   –    The Population Welfare Department Lower Dir arranged a training workshop for the newly-elected tehsil chairmen of the district at Timergara here on Monday.

The chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) MPA Liaqat Ali was the chief guest on the occasion. The objective of the event was to educate, convince and sensitize the newly-elected public representatives regarding the population stabilisation and enhancing coordination, and generating sustained political will at gross root level. District Population Welfare Officer Syed Muhammad Usman welcomed the elected public representative and other participants.

The DDAC chairman Liaqat Ali highlighted the activities and value of the population welfare programme. He was of the view that rapidly increasing population was a serious problem and a national issue that needed collective efforts on national level to be tackled properly. The lawmaker said that collective efforts are needed to curb the galloping growth rate in Pakistan and enable us to become a developed and prosperous nation.

