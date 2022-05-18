2-day special COVID-19 booster dose drive starts

ISLAMABAD –A two-day special COVID-19 booster dose administration campaign was started in the capital from Tuesday. District Health Office Islamabad has started administration of COVID-19 booster doses as per directions of the Center for Diseases Control (CDC), National Institute of Health (NIH) and Ministry of National Health Services. The main objective of the campaign was to encourage COVID-19 vaccine booster uptake. During the campaign, 16 camps have been designated, in addition, to already established COVID-19 vaccination centers, from where citizens can get their vaccinated.