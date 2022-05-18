35 farmers booked for stealing canal water

FAISALABAD – Police claimed on Tuesday to have registered cases against 35 farmers for stealing water from a canal. On the complaint of Sub-divisional Officer Irrigation Department Junaid Akbar, Sahianwala police registered cases against Khuda Yar, Muhammad Boota, Araslan, Shafiq, Mumtaz, Akbar Ali, Muhammad Khan, Babar Ali and 27 others. All the accused belong to Chak No 23-JB.

GCUF issues master level exam schedule for private candidates

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) on Tuesday announced admission schedule for master level part wise and combined examination-2022 for private candidates. According to the schedule issued by the examination department, the admission forms with single fee for MA/MSc part wise and combined and M.Ed examination will be received by May 31. The forms with double fee can be submitted till June 3 and the last date for submission of forms with triple fee is June 8. For further details, the university website www.gcuf.edu.pk can be visited.

FDA seal 25 commercial plots

Faisalabad Development Authority on Tuesday sealed 25 plots which were being used for commercial purposes illegally in Allama Iqbal colony here.

According to department sources, three plots were sealed in A-block of the said colony, another in B-block, and six plots in E-block were sealed, besides other plots in C, D and F blocks. Earlier, FDA administration had served notices to owners of the plots but they did not respond,said sources.

41 arrested on gambling charges

The police have arrested 41 persons on charge of gambling in different parts of the city during past 24 hours. Police spokesman said on Tuesday that Ghulam Muhammad Abad police nabbed 7 persons including Shakeel Ahmad, Asif, Bilal, Rashid, Muhammad Ali and Tayyab from Pannu Chowk while gambling on billiard game whereas Thikriwala police arrested 11 persons including Ramzan, Mubasshar Hussain, Abrar, Bilal, Babar Khan, Shahid, Yasir, Parvaiz, Mudassar, Mashooq Ali and Samuel Masih from Chak No.75-JB Jhang Road while gambling on play-cards and roaster fight.

Similarly, D-Type Colony police nabbed 8 persons including Sher Azam, Muhammad Azam, Rashid Ali, Arif, Amir Aziz, Shehbaz, Imran Waheed, etc. while gambling on play-cards Muhammadi Chowk whereas Kurr police arrested 15 persons including Javaid, Sikandar, Asif, Faraz, Shahbaz, Abdul Jabbar, Allah Ditta, Taufeeq, Imtiaz, etc.

while gambling on play-cards and pigeon flight in Chak No.597-GB.

The police recovered bet money, mobile phones and other items from their possession and locked the accused behind bars for further investigation, spokesman added.