APP

All Confucius institutes in country operational: Chinese cultural counsellor

ISLAMABAD- Cultural Counsellor at Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, Zhang Heqing on Tuesday said all the Confucius institutes in Pakistan were operational and had not been shut down. In response to a query by APP, the Chinese diplomat said all the teaching activities at various Confucius institutes and Confucius classrooms in Pakistan would be carried out through online or offline ways by the Chinese and Pakistani teachers, and the partnering universities of China. Zhang said after discussions with the concerned departments of Pakistan, some Chinese teachers had returned to China for the upcoming summer vacation and would, as per request, come back to Pakistan at an appropriate time.

In the meantime, he said, the Chinese side plans to provide more quality teaching resources to meet the needs of the Pakistani students to learn the Chinese language.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Court extends interim bail of PML-N’s Barjees Tahir in assets case

Lahore

Special attention being paid to training courses for departmental promotion: DIG Training

Gwader

Sitting secretary Balochistan awarded 5 years jail over corruption

Gwader

20m people suffering from high blood pressure in country: Dr Rubaba

Gwader

PFUJ President opens Gold Medal Award named after Nisar Usmani

Gwader

Training workshop for investigation officials of ACE starts

Gwader

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

Gwader

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Gwader

‘Relief activities in full swing in cholera affected area’

International

Finland and Sweden will submit their NATO application today

1 of 2,423

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More