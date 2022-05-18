Asad, Zohaib shine in 19th Westbury National Tennis

LAHORE – Lahore’s Asad Zaman recorded two back-to-back victories in the Under-18 and Under-16 singles matches of the 19th Westbury National Tennis Championship at the hard courts of the Modern Club Karachi.

According to Media Coordinator Ishrat Zehra, Asad made a tremendous start on the second day of the national tennis event as first he outsmarted the promising ball boy of Karachi Club – Soyam Mukesh – by 6-2, 6-2 in the Under-18 Singles first round match and then in the Under-16 singles quarterfinals, the top seed – Asad Zaman – thrashed Taimoor Ansari by 6-0, 6-1. Soon after recording two back-to-back triumphs, emerging tennis star Asad Zaman thanked Ali Embroidery CEO Mr. Tariq Zaman for his all-out support for the top seed of U-18 and U-18, who has now his eyes on excelling at international circuit.

“I am keen to train hard under my mentor and coach Rashid Malik (SBP Head Coach), whose sincere and generous efforts helped me excel as number one tennis player at junior level and now I want to train abroad and take part in maximum international events in order to not only improve my game and skills but also my international rankings as it is the only way that can help me make my dreams true,” said the ball boy-turning-into-a-professional tennis player. Coach Rashid Malik appreciated the efforts of Khalid Rehmani of Sindh Tennis Association and Westbury for sponsoring this prestigious event.

In U-14 singles first round, Roger Federer-inspired top seed Zohaib Afzal Malik (SA Group) displayed quality tennis skills and techniques against Ali Bachani and outclassed him with a score of 4-0, 4-0. Zohaib, a brilliant student of LGS Phase V, recently returned home after getting training at Long Beach Tennis Academy New York under the able guidance of coach Naeem Siddiqui (known as Sid).

“I am now geared up to excel at national level first and then will try my best to give my best in ATF and ITF events as well. I am thankful to my Uncle Sohail Afzal Malik of SA Group, my parents and my coach in the US for providing me with an opportunity to train well at the well-equipped and highly professional tennis academy under the very professional coach Naeem Siddiqui that helped me improve my game and style and I am now determined to produce better results this year in all the available tennis events,” Zohaib asserted.

In other U-16 singles quarterfinal match, Bilal Ikram beat Kazim Gheewala 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to make into the semifinals. Earlier in the U-16 singles first round match, Hazik Areejo beat Ahsan Ahmed 7-5, 6-3. In the U-8 singles quarterfinal match, Umer Zaman beat Zaafir Rizwan 10-3, 10-7.

In the men’s singles second round matches, Amir Mumtaz beat Muhammad Asif 6-2, 7-5, Muhammad Arshad beat Sqd Ld Saad 6-4, 4-6, 10-8, Ibadur Rehman beat Arshad Shahid 6-1, 7-5 and Mustafa Ali beat Adnan Khan 6-2, 6-7, 10-5. In the men’s doubles quarterfinals, Murad Khan/Aqeel Shabbir beat Eibad Sarwar/Muhammad Ali 9-7. In the 35 plus doubles first round, Shoaib Anis/Sher Ahmed beat Vinod Das/Ali Imam 8-3.