Bilawal to discuss Kashmir issue with Blinken: Hina

ISLAMABAD – Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar yesterday said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will discuss regional matters and the Kashmir issue among other topics with his American counterpart Antony Blinken. Speaking briefly to the journalists here, Khar said Pakistan wanted close ties with the US. She said FM Bilawal will take up all the issues of mutual interest with Antony Blinken. She said the Foreign Minister will to participate, in a Ministerial meeting of Global Food Security Call for Action and the Security Council’s Open Debate on Maintenance of International Peace and Security – Conflict and Food Security. Earlier, Bilawal arrived in New York from a commercial flight. He was received by Ambassador Munir Akram Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations and Ambassador Masood Khan, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Deputy Permanent Representative, Ambassador Aamir Khan, Consul General New York, Ayesha Ali and other officers from Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN and Embassy.