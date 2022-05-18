Buffalo shooting

It is tragic that a gunman has killed 10 innocent people at Buffalo Supermarket in USA. Buffalo is the second-largest city in the US State of New York.

It’s a bare fact that two industries are much more flourishing in the USA without much due consideration by the government of the USA in reference to public rights vulnerability. The flourishing industries are arms and pharmaceutical companies. There is an easy way to know the true picture of the current status; just a simple Google search will show how much business in billions of billions of US Dollars is being done by these two industries only. The business is expanding with huge increases on annual basis.

A law-abiding citizen all over the world will always like to have an arms-free society, with less dependency on medicines. We really condemn the ruthless attack in Buffalo and wish to see the state policies in and outside the USA in the best interest of the public at large.

KHALID MUSTAFA,

Islamabad.