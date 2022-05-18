Buner’s stone industry to attract Chinese investors

ISLAMABAD – While China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has opened new horizons for industrial investment between the two countries, the marble and granite sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has great potential to attract Chinese and other foreign investors, says a report by Gwadar Pro on Tuesday.

One such opportunity for the local and non-local investors is Buner Marble City (BMC).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) is developing BMC at Bampokha areas of Buner district which is spread at about 126.4 acres.

KPEZDMC has started accepting online applications for acquisition of plots from the investors.

BMC, which is set to be Buner’s first economic enterprise, will add value to the district’s natural resources, especially the stone industry. The zone will attract new businesses by providing an integrated infrastructure as well as a business friendly environment for sustainable industrial revolution.

BMC will bring innovation in the processing of marbles in accordance with international standards.

The zone has easy access points via Swat Expressway (M-16), which joins M-1 at Karnal Sher Khan Interchange (M-1). BMC has also other alternate access points.

According to official data, the annual production of marbles in Buner is 2.6m tons, dolomite is 18,684 tons, feldspar is 5,157 tons while granite, limestone and barium are also found in the district.

Chinese engineers and workers are already showcasing their skills in different marble mines of Buner. “Buner could be an attractive investment for the Chinese who can introduce modern techniques in the marble industry,” Islam Jan, a resident of Kingargalai village told Gwadar Pro.

“The Chinese can bring with them modern-style marble polishing, flooring, ceiling and wall gilding,” said Jan.

KP’s mining sector has great potential for growth and the government is encouraging and facilitating local and foreign investors to come to explore the opportunities. “Foreign companies can also set an mechanised mining in the district,” according to Islam Jan, adding that besides generating avenue a large number of local will also get jobs in stone sector.

Several Chinese investors, during their recent visits to KP, have shown keen interest in investing in mining of iron and copper ores and establishing mineral processing units and to create synergies with existing leaseholders.