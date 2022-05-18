Chairman reviews NAB performance in Lahore office

LAHORE – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the performance of NAB Lahore especially convictions made under Section 10 (a) of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO-1999) during the years 2017 to April 30, 2022. He was briefed by Director General (DG) NAB Lahore Shahzad Saleem that four accused had, so far, been convicted by accountability courts since Jan 2022 to 30 Apr 2022 in different cases with court fine imposed Rs 152.263 million. The accused included Usman Saeed vice President NBP, convicted in misappropriation of government funds, Habib-ur-Rehman etc, convicted on 16 Feb 2022 in a bank fraud case, Abdul Rehman etc, convicted in a case of misuse of authority, Mehr Muhammad Shafiq Hali etc, convicted for cheating public at large (Hali Motors).

During the year 2021, total six accused were convicted by accountability courts in different cases with court fine imposed Rs 284.22 million. The accused included Muhammad Muzamal, convicted for cheating public at large case (Al-Khursheed Group), Manzoor Ali Khan etc (Bank Fraud Case), Manzoor Ali Khan etc (Bank Fraud Case), Iftikhar Ahmed Cheema (Assets beyond means Case), and Sheikh Zainul Abidin etc, convicted for cheating public at large & misappropriation.

The DG NAB Lahore also briefed that during the year 2020, NAB Lahore prosecution team succeeded to convict 13 accused by accountability courts under Section 10 of NAO-1999. The accused included Muhammad Tahir Khan, Faisal Kamran, Khurram Qureshi etc, Nazir Ahmed Khan etc, Zaheer Nasir etc, Asad Kamran, Adnan Qayum, Salman Farooq and others.

In the same way, during the year 2019, two accused persons convicted by different accountability courts under section 10 of NAO-1999 included accused Hafiz Javed Cheema and accused Saleem Cheema.

Similarly, in the year 2018, due to the efforts of NAB-Lahore 28 persons were convicted by different accountability courts under section 10 of NAO-1999. The accused included Muhammad Khalil Feroze, Naeem Imdad, Tariq Mehmood, Abuzar Jafri, Shahid Hassan Awan, Zubair Ali, Majid Rasheed, Zakaullah Khan Shinwari, Riffat Shahid Hassan Awan, Azam Chisti, Zeeshan Ali, Amir Shafiq, Amir Abbas Ch, Zul Bajaud Din, Amir Nadeem, Najam-us-Saqib, Abdul Rehman, Mian Ghulam Ali, Zakaullah Bhatti and others.

Later, the Chairman NAB appreciated the performance of NAB Lahore under the supervision of DG NAB Lahore Shahzad Saleem and hoped that NAB Lahore would continue to perform its functions in future with the same commitment in accordance with law.