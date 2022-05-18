Cheques worth Rs 3.1m distributed among 287 farmers

Faisalabad – Under PM Agriculture emergency programme for enhancing wheat production, the agriculture department distributed cheques worth Rs 3.1 million among 287 farmers for cultivating wheat crop over experimental plots across the division.

Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed presented the cheques to farmers during a ceremony here on Tuesday. Deputy Director Pest Warning Dr Amir Rasool, Deputy Director Khalid Mahmood and agriculture officers were present on the occasion. Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed said that due to ever increasing population, food security was a huge challenge.

He said that the Punjab government launched various programmes to increase per acre production of different crops including wheat, sugarcane, paddy and oilseeds.

“Aagriculture implements, fertilizer and seeds were being provided to farmers on subsidy”.

He said that assistance was being given to those farmers who produced 50 maunds per acre yield of wheat.