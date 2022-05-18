Agencies

Cheques worth Rs 3.1m distributed among 287 farmers

Faisalabad   –   Under PM Agriculture emergency programme for enhancing wheat production, the agriculture department distributed cheques worth Rs 3.1 million among 287 farmers for cultivating wheat crop over experimental plots across the division.

Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed presented the cheques to farmers during a ceremony here on Tuesday. Deputy Director Pest Warning Dr Amir Rasool, Deputy Director Khalid Mahmood and agriculture officers were present on the occasion. Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed said that due to ever increasing population, food security was a huge challenge.

He said that the Punjab government launched various programmes to increase per acre production of different crops including wheat, sugarcane, paddy and oilseeds.

 “Aagriculture implements, fertilizer and seeds were being provided to farmers on subsidy”.

He said that assistance was being given to those farmers who produced 50 maunds per acre yield of wheat.

More Stories
National

Time is up, govt will be drowned by sea of people: Imran Khan

National

President can ask PM for a vote of confidence at any time: Fawad

National

No-confidence motion submitted against CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

National

Will give call for long march on Friday, says Imran Khan

National

4.9 earthquake jolts Swat, surrounding areas

Islamabad

‘Coalition govt not threatened by SC decision’

Lahore

Omar Cheema decides to challenge his removal as Governor Punjab

Islamabad

Govt will not allow miscreant elements to disturb law & order situation of Karachi: PM

Islamabad

Fazl, Zardari discuss electoral reforms, economic crisis

National

Govt official martyred in firing incident in Peshawar

1 of 8,673

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More