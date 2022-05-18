CM takes notice of illegal construction in Murree

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday sought a report about the illegal construction of buildings during his visit to Murree.

He also inspected civic amenities besides visiting THQ hospital where he inquired after patients and shook hands with children in their ward, said a handout issued here.

Hamza Shahbaz directed to ensure the availability of doctor in the vaccination centre along with increasing the number of paramedics there. He also directed to further improve cleanliness arrangements adding that the shortage of doctors would be fulfilled and dialysis machine would also be brought into working conditions.

| Hamza orders to ensure availability of doctors in vaccination centre at THQ hospital

While directing to make every effort to treat the patients, the Chief Minister shook hands with children sitting in the hospital veranda and inquired the parents about children’s health and education. He expressed indignation over muddled encroachments around the hospital and directed an inquiry about it. Rawalpindi Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, RPO and DPO Rawalpindi were also present.

CM seeks recycling plan to end water shortage

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday directed to provide him with a water recycling plan to overcome the water shortage in Murree.

He sought water recycling plan while presiding over a meeting at Government House Murree, says a handout issued here. Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, RPO, CPO Rawalpindi and others were also present in the meeting. The Chief Minister directed to hold an inquiry about the construction of illegal buildings and sought details of buildings constructed without approved maps or authority’s permission. He also announced restoration of Iqbal Library and revamping of the expressway. He said that walking street and ‘Pindi Point’ would be restored along with restoration and beautification of link roads, adding that special attention should be paid to Solid Waste Management.

Hamza Shahbaz stressed that infrastructure and standard of municipal services should be improved, adding that the general bus stand should be restored by June. He instructed the officers to activate the online portal of Murree without any delay. Control rooms of Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the Tourism department should be set up to deal with any untoward incident, he added.

During the meeting, Rawalpindi Commissioner briefed about Murree’s improvement plan. It was stated that about 600 buildings were constructed during the last four years without maps.