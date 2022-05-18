Coalition government rejects PTI demand for early elections

ISLAMABAD – The ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected former prime minister Imran Khan’s demand for early elections in the country and decided to complete the remaining tenure of the government till elections in August 2023. The d ecision was made at a meeting of the ruling allied parties chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House Tuesday night.

The meeting was also attended by former President Asif Ali Zardari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and federal ministers Azam Nazeer Tarar, Khawaja Asif, and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The meeting was taken into confidence over the prevailing situation in the country and certain political and economic decisions made at the London meeting last week.

The meeting also reviewed the Supreme Court decision on the presidential reference and decided to have more briefing on it by the Attorney General of Pakistan in coming days.

The meeting decided to take some drastic steps for revival of the economy and preparation of a budget with the focus of giving relief to masses.

Ruling PML-N, allies decide govt to complete remaining tenure

According to inside sources, the allied parties rejected the PTI’s narrative of ‘imported government’ and said former PM Imran Khan is misleading the people in his public meetings.

The allied parties decided to fully counter the narrative of Imran Khan and expose his wrongdoings while he was in the government including corruption. It was decided that the present coalition would prove its performance through actions.

The meeting also expressed concern over the language being used by Imran Khan against the state institutions.

According to sources, the allies of the PML-N assured PM Shehbaz Sharif that they are with the party and would stand with them on every decision. They also advised the PM to take immediate measures to stabilise the economy.

Officials, who attended the meeting, say that the coalition partners advised the economic team to take immediate measures to stabilise the rupee.