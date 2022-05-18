‘Coalition govt not threatened by SC decision’

The coalition government have discussed in their meeting that the government is not threatened by the verdict of Supreme Court regarding the presidential reference on Article 63(A).

As per sources privy to the matter, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif while addressing the meeting said that we should not be worried about Imran Khan’s public rallies. “We will be holding bigger rallies than him,” he said.

While Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that we have taken the responsibility of this mess and we will be dealing with it together.

The members of the meeting also decided to work on the betterment and to strengthen the economic condition of the country.

In the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday government allies assured PM Shehbaz that they are with the government and will support every decision for economic stability while also rejecting Imran’s immediate election demand vow to complete the government its constitutional term.

In the meeting, it was decided in the meeting that immediate legal opinion should be taken on the decision of the Supreme Court and electoral reforms for the next elections should be completed soon.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, while announcing opinion in the presidential reference seeking interpretation of Article 63(A), said that the vote of dissident party members will not be counted.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by CJP Bandial, and comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel, Justice Muneeb Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel had reserved the judgement.

While giving its opinion, the top court remarked that the article concerned cannot be interpreted alone. The opinion was given by the Supreme Court in a 3-2 ratio. Justice Mando Khel and Justice Mazhar Alam of the five-member bench disagreed.

Chief Justice Omar Ata Bandial, Justice Ejaz-ul-Haq and Justice Muneeb Akhtar said that the vote cast by the defecting member should not be counted while Justice Mazhar Alam Mian Khel and Justice Mandokhel disagreed.