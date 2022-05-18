Agencies

Commander Quetta Corps Lt-Gen Sarfraz Ali visits cholera affected areas in Dera Bugti

Quetta – Commander Quetta Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali visited Cholera affected areas in Pir Koh, Dera Bugti on Tuesday. According to ISPR, he was given detailed update on relief activities of FC Balochistan in aid of civil power. He also met local people and assured them army’s all out support to bring them comfort and supply of necessary assistance including water, establishment of medical facilities and provision of medicines for treatment of cholera. Doctors and paramedics are busy in providing medical care to cholera affected people.

 

 

