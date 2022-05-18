Commissioner reviews arrangements for LG polls in Larkana division

LARKANA – Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Khan Laghari Tuesday presided over a high level meeting to review the arrangements of forthcoming local bodies polls in Larkana Division. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tarique Manzoor Chandio, DIG Larkana Mazhar nawaz Shaikh, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of Larkana Division, officials of Shahbaz Rangers, Regional Election Commissioner Larkan Division and other concerned officials. The meeting was decided to provide foolproof security during the local bodies’ elections-2022 scheduled to be held on June 26, 2022. Commissioner Gahnoor Khan Leghari said that administrative matters related to local bodies elections, provision of facilities at polling stations and provision of staff should be completed. He also directed the officers to prepare lists of sensitive polling stations, and transport plan be prepared so that election material and polling staff could be ensured at the destinations properly. Leghari further said that information about facilities and requirements of proposed polling stations should be reported. However, an estimate of the cost of CCTV cameras for monitoring sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations should be submitted soon. He said that the Returning Officers and the Assistant Returning Officers would meet with contesting candidates and brief them on the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission. He directed the police officers and heads of law enforcement agencies to make arrangements for maintaining law and order so that the local body elections could be held smoothly.

The commissioner informed the meeting that Returning Officers and District Returning Officers will be provided computers and vehicles so that they could discharge their election duties in perfect manner.

He said that the Control rooms will be established at district level basis, which will work round the clock.

Earlier, DIG Police Larkana Range, Deputy Commissioners of Larkana, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts along with the SSPs, Regional Election Commissioner Larkana and District Election Commissioner, Larkana briefed the meeting regarding the forthcoming local bodies elections-2022.