Court bars police from arresting 4th grade female student in criminal case

Rawalpindi-A female student of grade 4th obtained pre-arrest bail from a court of law in a criminal case on Tuesday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Masood Akhter Kiani granted pre-arrest bail to Amina Jamshed and barred police from arresting her till May 23, 2022. The judge also sought a complete case record from investigators of Police Station Airport. Earlier, police lodged a case against the female student on the complaint of Tariq Mehmood Butt, father of the victim female student, and began an investigation.

According to the contents of the FIR, Tariq Mehmood Butt appeared before officials of PS Airport and stated that his three daughters were studying in a private school in Yousaf Colony. He added one of his daughters namely Noor Ul Ain (10), a student in 2nd grade, returned home with wounds on her face while her one upper tooth was also broken. He told police his daughter was injured by another girl in the school, whereas, the principal made the victim sit in her office instead of shifting her to the hospital for medical treatment. Police filed a case and began an investigation.

A police officer told this correspondent that the victim named her fellow student as the accused in her supplementary statement.