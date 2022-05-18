Court extends interim bail of PML-N’s Barjees Tahir in assets case

LAHORE – An accountability court on Tuesday extended interim bail of PML-N’s MNA Barjees Tahir in assets beyond known sources of income case.

PML-N’s Bajrees Tahir moved accountability court, fearing arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the case of an asset. The court after hearing arguments from both sides extended Barjees Tahir’s interim bail until June 1.

The bureau had launched an inquiry against Barjees for amassing assets beyond means and it issued call-up notices to him in 2019. Barjees Tahir first approached the Lahore High Court for pre-arrest bail but the matter was sent to accountability court after an amendment in the National Accountability Ordinance wherein accountability courts were empowered to hear bail petitions.