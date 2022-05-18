Our Staff Reporter

Court extends interim bail of PML-N’s Barjees Tahir in assets case

LAHORE – An accountability court on Tuesday extended interim bail of PML-N’s MNA Barjees Tahir in assets beyond known sources of income case.

PML-N’s Bajrees Tahir moved accountability court, fearing arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the case of an asset. The court after hearing arguments from both sides extended Barjees Tahir’s interim bail until June 1.

The bureau had launched an inquiry against Barjees for amassing assets beyond means and it issued call-up notices to him in 2019. Barjees Tahir first approached the Lahore High Court for pre-arrest bail but the matter was sent to accountability court after an amendment in the National Accountability Ordinance wherein accountability courts were empowered to hear bail petitions.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Omar Cheema decides to challenge his removal as Governor Punjab

National

Govt working hard to eliminate child labour, Murad tells EU delegation

National

SSC annual exams begins in Hyderabad

National

MQM-P urges govt to take cognizance of loadshedding

Karachi

Met office forecast another severe heat wave in Sindh

Karachi

Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court today

Karachi

Chairman HEC visits KU, pays homage to victims of blast incident

Business

Minister vows for early completion of incomplete projects in Gwadar

Business

Pakistan Energy Reform Summit 2022

Business

FBR organises 5th lucky draw of POS scheme

1 of 959

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More