Court issues permanent arrest warrant against Ishaq Dar

An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday issued permanent arrest warrants for former finance minister and PML-N leader Ishaq Dar over his absence during a reference against his assets beyond means.

The accountability court barred trial against the co-accused in the case until Dar is being arrested and adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.

The release of the suspects on bail was also associated with the arrest of the absconding PML-N leader. “The proceedings will not go forward unless Ishaq Dar is presented before the court,” judge Muhammad Bashir remarked.

During the hearing, NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi, and co-accused appeared before the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that former Finance Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar has been issued passport in Islamabad.

According to a report on April 27, Dar was issued passport in Islamabad and he would soon receive it in London. “The officials have conveyed to him regarding issuance of passport to him,” they said.

Former finance minister and PML-N senior leader has left Pakistan four years back and is wanted in Pakistan in multiple cases.