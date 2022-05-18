Cricketer Abdul Razzaq urges parents to continue vaccinating children against polio

LAHORE – Prolific Pakistani all-rounder Abdur Razzaq has emphasized on parents to continue vaccinating children against polio until the virus is completely eradicated from Pakistan.

The call by the prolific test cricketer came on Tuesday at the launch of the pre-campaign polio National Immunization Days preparations held at SammanabadHospital, Lahore. Punjab plans to inoculate nearly 22 million children in the upcoming vaccination drive starting from May 23 which will help boost children’s immunity against the virus.

In light of the fact that Pakistan suffered new polio cases, the provincial government has further prioritized the issue. Punjab has been polio-free since October 2020 while no environmental sample has tested positive since May 2021. Nevertheless, this success will remain fragile unless and until polio is completely eradicated from both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Punjab is fully cognizant of the potential impact on the country’s most populous province and remains committed tracking and vaccinating all children.

“Polio eradication must remain an urgent priority. And we need to maintain the highest level of vigilance to keep Punjab polio-free in the current environment”, said Abdur Razzaq who emerged in international cricket in 1996 with his one-day international debut against Zimbabwe, just one month before his seventeenth birthday. He was the part of the Pakistan cricket team squad that won the ICC World Twenty20 in 2009.

The national cricketer announced to join polio eradication efforts and hoped that no child suffered from the crippling disease.

“I pray and hope that no child ever again should suffer from lifelong paralysis due to polio. I commit that polio eradication will be one of my highest priorities and I will support all upcoming vaccination campaigns until the country becomes polio-free”, he added.

Mr Razzaq also acknowledged the efforts of polio team towards effective implementation of vaccination campaigns at field level irrespective of security and access challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, head of the polio programme in Punjab Ms Syedah Ramallah Ali appreciated the commitment of the national cricketer.

“The cricketer’s support in the national cause of polio eradication will be helpful in building an amicable environment for polio teams”, said Ms Ramallah.

“We are focusing on implementing and delivering high quality campaigns – in terms of accessibility and information dissemination – to reach all children under five. We need to vaccinate 100 percent of children in order to achieve population immunity and prevent re-circulation. To realize this level of coverage local communities must be reassured that polio vaccinations are safe and that parents can trust the program to keep their children safe”, added the head of the polio programme.

Punjab has deployed over 160,000 mobile and transit teams to vaccinate all children five years of age and below in the upcoming campaign. The teams have been instrumental in delivering the vaccines at doorsteps and serves as a frontline force in addressing concerns of the communities at all levels of implementation.