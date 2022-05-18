DC South inaugurates NBP Cup Basketball Tournament

LAHORE – Deputy Commissioner South Capt (R) Abdul Sattar Issani inaugurated the 14th National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Cup Basketball Tournament 2022 in a colorful opening ceremony held at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh, Karachi.

According to KBBA President and Chief Organizer Ghulam Muhammad Khan, KBBA Legal Adviser Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate, SSP South Asad Raza, Additional DC South Samiullah Pathan, AC Aram Bagh Amar Jaja, Engr Mahfooz ul Haq, Asghar Baloch, Prof Fauzia Falak, Akhlaq Ahmed, Sher Khan, Usman Ghani and others graced the opening ceremony as guests of honour.

In the opening match of the tournament, Bahria Basketball Club defeated Usman Basketball Club District Central by 44-38. From the winning club, Aun Akram scored 20, Mohammad Zubair 12 and Ali Hassan 10 baskets while the leading scorer from the losing club were Biaraz (13), Usman Khawaja (11) and Bazd Karim (10). The match was refereed by Tariq Hussain, Zahid Malik and Amir Sharif while the technical officials were Zaeema Khatun, Naeem Ahmed, Mumtaz Ahmed and Zafar Iqbal.

Deputy Commissioner South Abdul Sattar Issani announced that renovation work would be carried out next month for further improvement of Aram Bagh Basketball Court. This will be followed by Deputy Commissioner South Basketball Championship for District South Clubs. KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan thanked NBP SEVP Karim Akram Khan and SVP Mudassar Inamullah for sponsoring the tournament. Salman Foods Country Manager Sarfraz Ahmed also distributed gifts among the players and basketball enthusiasts on behalf of his organization.