DC take notice of failure in supplying canal water

NAUSHEHROFEROZE   –   Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam  has taken notice of the reports circulated on media about failure in supplying canal water to tail of Sangi Miner and stealing canal water through lift machines.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office on Tuesday,DC has directed Executive engineer irrigation Rohri division Kandiaro to remove all lift machines immediately installed supplying canal water on tail of Sangi Miner and register cases against elements involved in water theft and also ensure supply of canal water to the farmers.

