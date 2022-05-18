Deteriorating Security Situation

Another tragic blast claimed the life of a woman and injured nearly a dozen others on Monday in Karachi. As per reports, the blast occurred in the densely populated Kharadar area of the city and the plan it seems, was to target a police patrol using an IED.

While there has been no immediate claim of responsibility as of yet, sources within the police are of the opinion that it could have been carried out by the same group that claimed last week’s blast in the nearby Saddar area—the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA), a shadowy secessionist organisation. In both cases, similar tactics and explosives have been used and the law enforcement has remained the target in congested markets.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has promised swift action against the perpetrators and has promised the provincial government full support during the investigation purposes. This is all well and good, but we will require more than reactive measures and condemnations at this point. The frequency of attacks in addition to the wide range of groups conducting them is of serious concern. On Tuesday, Pakistani security forces killed two local Taliban commanders in a shootout in a former militant stronghold in the country’s northwest. There have been a string of high profile attacks by the Baloch separatist groups over the past couple of months, where some have specifically targeted Chinese nationals or CPEC projects.

The current deteriorating situation merits a revaluation of the National Action Plan (NAP) so that it is up-to-date with the evolving militant landscape in the country and region. There is a need to track and maintain a database of the new groups that have surfaced recently, in addition to older groups that have been able to revive themselves following the takeover of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Of course, our counter-terrorism strategy also will have to evolve and cannot just be limited to kinetic measures, as the authorities will have to also target the financial structure that is enabling these groups, as we did on past occasions. This will require improving our intelligence gathering mechanism, which can only be achieved with seamless inter-agency coordination. Vigilance is the need of the hour and we need to act with the utmost urgency.