News Desk

EU warns of retaliation if UK overrides post-Brexit trade rules

BRUSSLES – The UK government pledges a law to change parts of the Brexit deal agreed with the EU on Northern Ireland. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says the bill will ease trade and insists it will not break international law. But the government is facing criticism, with many MPs questioning the legality of the plan.
In Brussels, EU negotiators say they have significant concerns and warn they could retaliate.
But Boris Johnson defends his government, saying: “We don’t want to nix it, we want to fix it”.
Special trade arrangements – known as the Northern Ireland Protocol were needed after the UK left the EU. But they have resulted in delays and price rises as goods arriving in Northern Ireland require paperwork.
Political institutions in Northern Ireland are at a standstill because of the issue but the majority of elected NI assembly members accept the protocol.

