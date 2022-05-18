Exports increase 35 percent to Rs4.55 trillion in 10 months

ISLAMABAD – The exports of the country in rupee term witnessed an increase of 35.52 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

According to PBS provisional figures, exports during July–April (2021 – 2022) were recorded at Rs4,553,272 million as against Rs3,359,742 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 35.52 percent, according to provisional data released by PBS.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports during the month of April 2022 increased by 57.44 percent when compared to the exports of same month of last year. The exports in April 2020 were recorded at Rs534,514 million compared to exports of Rs339,498 million during April, 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the exports increased by 7.15 when compared to the exports of Rs498,845 million in March 2022. The main commodities of exports during April, 2022 were knitwear (Rs90,096 million), readymade garments (Rs64,669 million), bed wear (Rs51,398 million), cotton cloth (Rs38,763 million), rice others (Rs32,704 million), towels (Rs19,974 million), cotton yarn (Rs18,016 million), madeup articles, excluding towels and bedwear (Rs15,277 million), rice basmati (Rs15,198 million) and surgical goods and medical instruments (Rs8,067 million).

On the other hand, imports during July–April, (2021- 2022) totaled Rs11,349,408 million as against Rs7,178,581 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 58.10 percent.

Imports into Pakistan during April, 2022 amounted to Rs1,232,104 million as against Rs1,150,786 million in March, 2022 and Rs802,443 million during April, 2021, showing an increase of 7.07 percent over March, 2021 and of 53.54 percent over April, 2021.

The main commodities of imports during April, 2022 were petroleum products (Rs232,765 million), petroleum crude (Rs98,427 million), Natural Gas Liquified (Rs71,072 million), palm oil (Rs67,840 million), plastic materials (Rs51,678 million), mobile phone (Rs39,460 million), raw cotton (Rs38,533 million), iron and steel (Rs35,157 million), iron and steel scrap (Rs32,751 million) and electrical machinery and apparatus (Rs28,572 million).

Food exports up by 20.29pc to $4.471b in 10 months

Food exports from the country witnessed an increase of 20.29 percent during the ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports of various food commodities were recorded at $4,471.703 million during July-April (2021-22) as compared to the exports of $3,717.328 million in July- April (2020-21), according to PBS data. The food commodities that contribute in positive growth in trade included rice, the exports of which grew by 17.21 percent, from $1,750.045 million to $2,051.307 million.

Among the rice commodities, the exports of Basmati rice went up from $470.195 million to $574.220 million, an increase of 22.12 percent, whereas the exports of other rice commodities climbed up from $1,279.850 million to $1,477.087 million, showing growth of 15.41 percent.

The other food commodities that contributed in positive growth included fruits, the exports of which increased by 4.77 percent, from $393.410 million to $412.187 million, whereas the exports of vegetable rose by 0.46 percent, from $277.102 million to $278.365 million. The exports of leguminous vegetables (pulses) increased by 100 percent, from zero exports to $0.068 million; tobacco by 58.87 percent, from $27.799 million to $44.165 million; spices by 16.33 percent, from $77.187 million to $89.794 million; oil seeds, nuts and kernals by 118.93 percent, from $84.595 million to $185.200 million; meat and meat preparations by 1.94 percent, from $279.290 million to $284.699 million, whereas the exports of all other food items increased by 63.16 percent, from $475.93 million to $776.490 million. The food commodities that contribute in negative growth in trade included fish and fish preparations, the exports of which decreased by 0.73 percent, from $351.997 million to $349.427 million. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of food commodities increased by 35.71 percent during the month of April 2022 as compared to the same month of last year. The food exports during April 2022 were recorded at $523.946 million against the exports of $386.071 million. On month-on-month basis, the exports of food commodities increased by 2.18 million in April 2022 when compared to the exports of $512.751 million in March 2022, PBS reported.