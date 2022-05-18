Fazl, Zardari discuss electoral reforms, economic crisis

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday called on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari. Accordinf to sources, Maulana Fazlur Rehman reached Zardari House in Islamabad to discuss current political situation in the country with former president Asif Ali Zardari. Sources further said that the two leaders also discussed electoral reforms and overcoming the current economic crisis faced by the country during the meeting. It is pertinent to mention here that Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Asif Ali Zardari had earlier attended the coalition parties held to discuss the situation appeared after the apex court’s decision regarding the interpretation of Article 63A. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. It was decided in the meeting that immediate legal opinion should be taken on the decision of the Supreme Court and electoral reforms for the next elections should be completed soon. The allies suggested that the economic team should take immediate steps to stabilize the value of the rupee and finalize the IMF program for the betterment of the economy. Coalition leaders also pledged to support the government s tough decisions to improve the economy. It was discussed in the meeting that they are ready to deal with the possible political crisis in Punjab after the apex court verdict.