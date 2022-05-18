News Desk

Fazl, Zardari discuss electoral reforms, economic crisis

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday called on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari. Accordinf to sources, Maulana Fazlur Rehman reached Zardari House in Islamabad to discuss current political situation in the country with former president Asif Ali Zardari. Sources further said that the two leaders also discussed electoral reforms and overcoming the current economic crisis faced by the country during the meeting. It is pertinent to mention here that Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Asif Ali Zardari had earlier attended the coalition parties held to discuss the situation appeared after the apex court’s decision regarding the interpretation of Article 63A. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. It was decided in the meeting that immediate legal opinion should be taken on the decision of the Supreme Court and electoral reforms for the next elections should be completed soon. The allies suggested that the economic team should take immediate steps to stabilize the value of the rupee and finalize the IMF program for the betterment of the economy. Coalition leaders also pledged to support the government s tough decisions to improve the economy. It was discussed in the meeting that they are ready to deal with the possible political crisis in Punjab after the apex court verdict.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Time is up, govt will be drowned by sea of people: Imran Khan

National

President can ask PM for a vote of confidence at any time: Fawad

National

No-confidence motion submitted against CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

National

Will give call for long march on Friday, says Imran Khan

National

4.9 earthquake jolts Swat, surrounding areas

Islamabad

‘Coalition govt not threatened by SC decision’

Lahore

Omar Cheema decides to challenge his removal as Governor Punjab

Islamabad

Govt will not allow miscreant elements to disturb law & order situation of Karachi: PM

National

Govt official martyred in firing incident in Peshawar

National

FM Bilawal Bhutto reaches New York

1 of 8,246

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More