News Desk

FM Bilawal Bhutto reaches New York

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached New York on Tuesday to attend the ministerial meeting on the “Global Food Security Call to Action” to be held today (Wednesday).

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also participate in the Security Council’s Open Debate on Maintenance of International Peace and Security – Conflict and Food Security on Thursday.

The Foreign Minister reached New York at a commercial flight where he was received at the airport by Pakistan s permanent representative to the United Nations Munir Akram and Pakistan s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan.

Deputy permanent representative, Ambassador Amir Khan, Consul General New York, Ms Ayesha Ali and other officials Pakistan Embassy in United States were also present at the airport.

Bilawal Bhutto will also meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his stay in New York.

