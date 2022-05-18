FM Bilawal Bhutto reaches New York

NEW YORK – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in New York on Tuesday for a short visit to participate in a Ministerial meeting of Global Food Security Call for Action and the Security Council’s Open Debate on Maintenance of International Peace and Security – Conflict and Food Security.

He arrived in New York through a commercial flight. The minister was received by Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Ambassador Masood Khan, Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador Aamir Khan and others.