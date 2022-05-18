News Desk

FM Bilawal Bhutto reaches New York

NEW YORK – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in New York on Tuesday for a short visit to participate in a Ministerial meeting of Global Food Security Call for Action and the Security Council’s Open Debate on Maintenance of International Peace and Security – Conflict and Food Security.

He arrived in New York through a commercial flight. The minister was received by Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Ambassador Masood Khan, Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador Aamir Khan and  others.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Time is up, govt will be drowned by sea of people: Imran Khan

National

President can ask PM for a vote of confidence at any time: Fawad

National

No-confidence motion submitted against CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

National

Will give call for long march on Friday, says Imran Khan

National

4.9 earthquake jolts Swat, surrounding areas

Islamabad

‘Coalition govt not threatened by SC decision’

Lahore

Omar Cheema decides to challenge his removal as Governor Punjab

Islamabad

Govt will not allow miscreant elements to disturb law & order situation of Karachi: PM

Islamabad

Fazl, Zardari discuss electoral reforms, economic crisis

National

Govt official martyred in firing incident in Peshawar

1 of 8,673

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More